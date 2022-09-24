Here's How CSI: Vegas Will Write Out Sara and Gil in Season 2

Where in the world are Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom when Season 2 of CSI: Vegas opens up? TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at the new season has the answer to that question. Get All of Fall TV's Major Cast Changes

Though both Jorja Fox and William Petersen reprised their original CSI roles in Season 1, the latter had only signed on for that initial 10-episode run (but stayed on as an executive producer). Fox subsequently announced that she would not continue on either, explaining, “I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again…. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

So, where are they now, together…?

In the sneak peek above, CSI Chris Park (promoted series regular Jay Lee) is marveling over the fact that Catherine Willows (again played by CSI vet Marg Helgenberger) has come out of retirement to help out Maxine Roby’s (Paula Newsome) Las Vegas CSI team.

When Park wonders aloud if Willows reached out to Sara and Gil for the hot goss on Roby’s team, fellow CSI Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria) reveals just how in communicado Sara and Gil now are. Press play above to learn the lovebirds’ current whereabouts.

Season 2 of CSI: Vegas kicks off on a new night — this Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10/9c — with the aforementioned return of Catherine Willows, just in time to help Roby & Co. investigate the murder of a dominatrix who was found near her secret sex dungeon.

Among the other Season 2 cast changes, Ariana Guerra (Helstrom, Promised Land) and Lex Medlin (Drop Dead Diva) and have boarded the CBS series as Serena, a CSI who “is not content to let science lead the way without some saucy commentary and tough questions,” and Beau, the most overqualified CSI Level 1 of all time. Additionally, Sara Amini (Future Man) has succeeded Mel Rodriguez‘ Hugo as the series’ autopsy boss, Sonya, while Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vet Joel Johnstone will play Jack, the assistant medical examiner (and Sonya’s older brother).

And as TVLine recently reported, Sherri Saum (The Fosters) will recur on as Jodi, a board member of the Eclipse Casino who will be working with Willows to help solve a case.

Want scoop on CSI: Vegas, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.