Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series

Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday!

The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly.

“Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant. And we’ve never seen her on screen this much.”

The statement continued, “Any other time you’ve seen Wednesday, she’s been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that’s what people really love about her. But in this show, every scene is Wednesday. There’s an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”

The streamer also unveiled new key art, which you can check out below.

The eight-episode first season centers on the morbid teen, who is enrolled at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. The story follows Wednesday’s attempts to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body,” according to the official synopsis.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán play Wednesday’s parents Morticia and Gomez, respectively. Fans can also look forward to Christina Ricci — who portrayed Wednesday in 1991’s The Addams Family and its sequel Addams Family Values — appearing in the show as a new character named Marilyn Thornhill.

Additional cast includes Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, George Burcea as Lurch, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin, Lucius Hoyos as a young Gomez and Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with former classmate Morticia.

Wednesday is written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, who will also executive-produce and serve as the showrunners. Tim Burton will direct and executive-produce alongside Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman and Gail Berman.