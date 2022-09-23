Ratings: Law & Order Crossover Tops Thursday, SVU Draws Biggest Crowd

In the latest TV show ratings, two-thirds of NBC’s three-way Law & Order crossover led Thursday in the demo, with the SVU hour also copping the night’s largest audience. Our Fall TV Calendar!

Kicking off the crossover event — and pending adjustment due to some sportsball preemptions — Organized Crime is currently reporting 5.2 million total viewers (a best-since-series premiere audience) and a 0.6 demo rating (TVLine reader grade “A-“). SVU then delivered its second-largest audience since the Season 19 finale (5.8 million) and a 0.7 rating; reader grade “A-.” Closing things out, Law & Order hit a best-since-revival premiere audience (5.1 mil) and a 0.7 rating; reader grade “B+.”

CBS’ Big Brother (3 mil/0.6; read recap) dipped week-to-week with its penultimate eviction of the season.

Fox’s MLB coverage averaged 3 mil and a 0.5.

Over on ABC, leading out of the Celebrity Family Feud finale (4 mil/0.5), the pretty wonderful Norman Lear tribute special drew 3.1 mil/0.4.

The CW’s Bump (280K/0.0) and Great Chocolate Showdown (400K/0.1) both added some eyeballs.

NEXT WEEK: Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Hell’s Kitchen, Welcome to Flatch, Call Me Kat and CSI: Vegas return, and So Help Me Todd premieres on CBS.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel “1984.”