Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)

The Golden Globes were hoping to join forces with the unwitting star of this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Chris Rock was offered “a s–t-ton” of money to host next year’s Globes ceremony on NBC, but turned it down, according to the Puck newsletter. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.) The SNL alum and stand-up legend has hosted his share of awards shows in the past, including the Oscars twice, but the Globes were also clearly hoping to ride the coattails of his newfound notoriety after Will Smith slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars in March.

For now, the Globes are still searching for a host, but the annual awards show has locked in a return to NBC, with the 2023 ceremony set for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8/7c. The Globes became mired in controversy when the lack of diversity among its governing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was revealed. As a result, NBC severed ties with the awards show, and it went untelevised earlier this year. Since then, the HFPA has announced an overhaul of its membership, with more than 100 new voters, making its voting body now 52 percent female and 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Frances Berwick said in a statement, “and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023.”

