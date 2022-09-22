Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Recruits Game of Thrones' Jerome Flynn

Westeros’ most pragmatic sellsword has found himself a new gig.

Jerome Flynn, who played mercenary Bronn on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel spinoff 1923, our sister site Deadline reports.

Flynn’s character, Banner Creighton, is a stubborn Scot and leader of the local sheep men.

As previously reported, this newest chapter of Yellowstone‘s “origin story” will introduce viewers to the next two generations of the the Duttons “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will lead the cast. Ford will play Jacob Dutton, brother of 1883‘s James Dutton; and Mirren will play Jacob’s wife, Cara Dutton. The cast also includes Robert Patrick (Scorpion, The X-Files), (Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Marley Shelton (The Lottery), James Badge Dale (24), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Julia Schlapfer (The Politician), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), Brandon Sklenar (The Offer) and relative newcomer Aminah Nieves. (Click here for more on their roles.)

In addition to Thrones, Flynn’s TV credits include Ripper Street, Black Mirror and ITV’s Soldier, Soldier.