Heartstopper First Look: Nick's Brother Among Four New Season 2 Roles Cast

Say “hi,” everybody. Netflix on Thursday announced not only that Heartstopper had begun production on Season 2 but that four actors had been added to the cast of the utterly enchanting teen romance. (And we don’t use the word “enchanting” lightly; see here.)

First up among the newbies is Leila Khan, who’ll be making her professional acting debut after winning the role of Higgs student Sahar Zahid in an open casting call. Bradley Riches, who played a Truham student in Season 1, will again be playing a Truham student in Season 2, only now said student will have a name: James McEwan.

Unless we miss our mark, our beloved Mr. Ajayi’s romantic life is about to take a turn for the better with the casting of Nima Taleghani as fellow Truham teacher Mr. Farouk. And last but definitely not least, Jack Barton has been tapped to play David Nelson, who seems destined to become the most loathed character since Ben and Harry.

Why’s that? Nick’s older brother, who rated nary a mention in Season 1, is said by no less than Alice Oseman, on whose graphic novels her series is based, to be “a biphobic a–hole.” So it would appear that no sooner do classmates Nick and Charlie become boyfriends — officially and confirmed (read our recap of the Season 1 finale here) — than they are faced with yet another enemy.

some context:

david is nick's older brother by four years. he hasn't appeared yet in heartstopper bc he's at uni. he's a biphobic asshole. — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) October 6, 2017

Pictured below are Tobie Donovan (Isaac), Evan Ovenell (Truham rugby lad Christian), Taleghani, Cormac Hyde-Corrin (Harry), Barton, Khan, Joe Locke (Charlie), Kit Connor (Nick), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), Jenny Walser (Tori), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Corinna Brown (Tara), Yasmin Finney (Elle), Momo Yeung (Tao’s mom Yan) and William Gao (Tao).

As previously reported, all of the YA drama’s leads will be back for Season2, including Sebastian Croft (Ben), who’s MIA above. Back in May, Netflix renewed the show for both a sophomore and a junior season. Share your thoughts on/hopes for/concerns about the incoming characters in the comments below.