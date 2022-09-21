Flash Adds The 100's Richard Harmon as Captain Boomerang in Final Season

Captain Boomerang is coming back to the Arrowverse… but he’ll look a little different this time.

The Flash has cast The 100 alum Richard Harmon to play Owen Mercer, aka villain Captain Boomerang, in the upcoming ninth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. “A new post-Crisis Captain Boomerang has recently been released from Iron Heights with a chip on his shoulder,” per the official description. “But the twinkle in his eye disguises a dangerous and violent threat to Central City.”

Arrowverse fans will remember that Captain Boomerang previously appeared in Season 3 of Arrow, played by Nick E. Tarabay; the character was killed off, though, in Season 5.

Harmon, who will recur on The Flash, is no stranger to The CW: He played John Murphy on the post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama The 100, appearing in all seven seasons. His other TV credits include Smallville, Fringe and The Secret Circle.

The Flash‘s final season was announced last month. The 13-episode Season 9 is slated to debut early next year; no premiere date has been set.

Let’s hear from you, Flash fans: How are you feeling about this new-look Captain Boomerang? And what are your hopes and predictions for the final season? Share ’em with us in a comment below.