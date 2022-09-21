Chicago Med Bosses Talk [Spoiler]'s Surprise Return in Season 8 Premiere

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Med premiere. Proceed at your own risk!

Chicago Med viewers were treated to the return of a familiar face during Wednesday’s Season 8 premiere, when Ethan found his ex April (former series regular Yaya DaCosta) paying her respects to his deceased father at his burial site. After getting over their mutual surprise, the two started to catch up. She’s a nurse practitioner now in Chicago, and neither one of them have gotten married since they last saw each other, April and Ethan both reassured the other. (You could practically feel them release a sigh of relief through the TV screen.)

Below, showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider talk about bringing back DaCosta, who exited the series at the end of Season 6, and reveal that we have not seen the last of her character. The EPs also preview whether Ethan and April will get back together or finally get closure on their abruptly cut-off romance. (In other #OneChicago news, get scoop on the Med premiere’s big exit here.)

RELATED STORIES Chicago Med EPs Explain [Spoiler]'s Unexpected Exit in Season 8 Premiere

Chicago Med EPs Explain [Spoiler]'s Unexpected Exit in Season 8 Premiere New Amsterdam Team Breaks Down Helen's Breakup Letter, Possible New Romantic Connection for Max -- Watch

TVLINE | How did April’s return come together? Did you reach out to Yaya as soon as, unfortunately, her Fox series didn’t get picked up for Season 2?

ANDREW SCHNEIDER | That wasn’t why. It was an idea that we had last season to bring her back for Dr. Choi, and she was amenable to come back. It wasn’t like we were waiting for her series to get cancelled. The timing happened to work out well for us.

DIANE FROLOV | And she will be back in a couple more episodes. She will have a big storyline.

TVLINE | How soon after this premiere are we going to see her again?

FROLOV | Episode 5.

TVLINE | There was so much that seemed to have a lack of closure when it came to April and Ethan. How much was that weighing on you in the last season and as you moved into this season?

SCHNEIDER | It goes back to really wanting to honor that character.

FROLOV | And as you say, to answer some of these questions and to give them closure.

TVLINE | Their very last scene together was April telling Ethan that she loved him and then she was gone. I imagine Ethan has many questions for her.

SCHNEIDER | They’ll be answered. [Laughs]

TVLINE | The way they had both asked each other if they had gotten married and the relief on their faces was very telling. What are their feelings for each other at this point?

FROLOV | They love each other. They do. Let’s just say it. [Laughs] But it’s been a long journey for those characters. They’ve been through a lot, and they were very unsure the last time we saw them of where they stood with one another. Ethan had broken them up.

TVLINE | I can’t imagine just jumping right into a relationship again would be easy for the two of them. What are April and Ethan’s feelings on that? Are they thinking, “Let’s get back together”?

FROLOV | It’s complicated, but you will certainly have that question answered.

TVLINE | We’ve seen what Ethan’s been through and how he’s grown. How has April evolved since we’ve last seen her?

FROLOV | She’s much more sure of herself. She’s been able to learn a lot.

SCHNEIDER | She’s a nurse practitioner now, so she has a whole new skill set. She’s really different. She’s grown, professionally and emotionally, and it really compliments the changes that have occurred in Ethan’s emotional life.

TVLINE | When you watched the scene with the two of them at the end of the premiere, what went through your minds? What feelings did you have when you watched these two characters interact again?

FROLOV | I was very moved by it. They’re an electric couple. They have a lot going on between the two of them, and I thought they just did a beautiful job.

SCHNEIDER | Made us want to see more!

Med fans, what did you think of the unexpected “Chexton” reunion? Grade the episode, then hit the comments!