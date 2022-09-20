Your Honor's Second and Final Season to Air on Showtime in December

Showtime’s legal drama Your Honor will be back for its second — and, according to star Bryan Cranston, final — season before the year is through.

Season 2 will make its linear debut on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned. The premiere episode, however, will be available two days earlier (on Friday, Dec. 9) on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers.

Originally conceived as a limited series, Your Honor stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Truth Be Told‘s Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. In July, Cranston told Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that Season 2 would be Your Honor‘s last; Showtime has not formally confirmed Cranston’s comments.

As previously reported, Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) has joined the sophomore run in a guest-starring capacity, playing Olivia Delmont, a charismatic assistant U.S. Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans. She joins returning cast members Cranston, Hope Davis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, Amy Landecker and newly minted series regulars Lilli Kay, Keith Machekanyanga, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jimi Stanton and Benjamin Flores Jr.

Your Honor‘s second season, spanning 10 episodes, is currently in production. Will you be watching when the show returns?