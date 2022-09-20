Welcome to Chippendales: Hulu's Kumail Nanjiani-Led Stripper Crime Drama Gets Release Date, Trailer

The late November forecast calls for making it rain.

Hulu on Tuesday dropped the first trailer for Welcome to Chippendales, its “sprawling true-crime saga” starring Silicon Valley vet Kumail Nanjiani.

Premiering Tuesday, Nov. 22, the limited series tells the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. Across its eight episodes, Welcome to Chippendales will detail “the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden saga behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” per Hulu.

The enviable cast also includes newly minted White Lotus Emmy winner Murray Bartlett, B Positive‘s Annaleigh Ashford, Yellowjackets‘ Juliette Lewis, Girls5eva‘s Andrew Rannells, Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens, Roswell, New Mexico‘s Quentin Plair, Law & Order: SVU‘s Robin de Jesús and Bates Motel‘s Nicola Peltz.

Bartlett, who is heavily featured in the above trailer, co-stars as producer/choreographer Nick De Noia, a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment. De Noia is responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. A man of many passions, Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men (particularly Rannells’ rich-kid investor) — and most of all, showbiz.

Welcome to Chippendales, which was formerly titled Immigrant, is written by Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel, who serves as an EP alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Emily V. Gordon, Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi.