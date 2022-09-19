Chicago P.D. Season 10: Showrunner Previews Jesse Lee Soffer's 'Really Impactful' Exit as Halstead

Jesse Lee Soffer may be leaving Chicago P.D. this season as Det. Jay Halstead, but the silver lining is that his impending departure won’t be so abrupt.

Season 10 — which premieres this Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC — will see the Windy City cop take his leave sometime in the fall. While showrunner Gwen Sigan couldn’t get into the specifics of how or when Halstead will say goodbye to his Intelligence cohorts, she did reveal that it’s not going to be a sudden thing.

“Hopefully, it all makes sense when everyone sees the episode that he’s departing in, and we did build to it, and we did have a chance to do that,” Sigan tells TVLine. “We tried to keep it as grounded [as possible] and do justice to Jesse and how great he is. He puts in a very good performance in all of it. It’s going to be really impactful.”

Halstead’s exit effectively puts an end to #Upstead, the romantic pairing between him and fellow detective Hayley Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). The pair officially got together in Season 8 and secretly wed at the courthouse in Season 9. For Upton, Halstead’s absence is “definitely going to be a big impact for her character this season when she is without him.”

“It’s such an interesting relationship, and it’s been that way since the beginning,” Sigan adds. “They have this thing together. It’s like they know what each other’s thinking. They have always supported each other. They’ve gotten in so many situations that have been so traumatic, and yet they’ve had each other’s backs. Even their marriage is built on this need to get through something, to be able to be each other’s anchor and to keep each other steady.”

To see Upton without that relationship is going to be “really interesting and something new for her character to have to combat,” she shares. “It’s a challenge, and she’s going to have to get through it. We’ll see her go in some interesting places, and how it manifests itself.”

How are you holding up, #OneChicago fam? Are you prepared to say goodbye to Halstead this season?