Ratings: SmackDown, Dateline Lead Friday — Dynasty Series Finale TBD

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking down week-to-week yet still leading the night in the demo. Fall TV Calendar: 140+ Premiere Dates Ahead!

NBC’s Dateline season opener, meanwhile, delivered Friday’s largest audience: 2.7 million. Leading into that, College Bowl (1.8 mil/0.2) matched last week’s Season 2 premiere.

CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation (2.2 mil/0.2) dipped, leading into a Fall Preview special that did 1.6 mil/0.1.

Over on The CW, the numbers for Killer Camp (490K/0.1) and Dynasty‘s series finale (490K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “B+”; read post mortem) are both (greatly) inflated by preemptions — check back Monday for updates!

NEXT FRIDAY: Shark Tank and 20/20 open their new seasons!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.