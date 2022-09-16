Is Good Wife Divorce Bittersweet? Why Was Bachelorette So Bloated? Monarch Pulls Bait-and-Switch? And More TV Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including House of the Dragon, She-Hulk, Big Brother, The Good Fight Wife, Monarch and more!

1 | If Blood & Treasure‘s Violet was the Great Khan all along, would that other Khan have let her nearly die at a henchman’s hand at the abandoned bioweapons lab? Also, how convenient was it that Danny and Lexi’s flashlights both petered out exactly where torches were mounted on a wall?

2 | Were you as confused as we initially were about the reason House of the Dragon‘s Daemon didn’t go all the way through with sullying Rhaenyra? And were you surprised that Alicent chided Rhaenyra as much as she did for her “hour of the owl” antics, given that — strategically at least, in her father Otto’s mind — a “sullied” princess clears a path for Aegon to be heir?

3 | Did Monarch pull off a big ol’ bait-and-switch, billing Oscar winner Susan Sarandon as the star… and then appearing to kill her off in the pilot? (Shall we call such a thing “The Big Sky Move”?) And which cast member had the shakiest Southern accent? Plus, how long did it take you to recognize Galavant‘s previously hirsute Joshua Sasse as Luke Roman?

4 | Why oh why did The Bachelorette have to stretch this week’s episode to 2 hours and 15 minutes when it was stuffed with the same filler and pointless banter it always is? Isn’t two hours of our lives enough?

5 | Even if you enjoyed the Emmys‘ musical opening number, don’t you feel like in years past, a more ambitious producer would’ve arranged for cast members from each of the theme song’d shows to truly be involved? (And not just seated at a table for one cutaway, leaving people to Google “Is Maureen McCormick OK”?) Which Paramount entity got burned worse by host Kenan Thompson: Paramount+ (when he suggested the alternative to #NetflixAndChill is “#ParamountPlusAndEatingAlone”) or Showtime (when he suggested Yellowjackets was “hard to watch… because it’s on Showtime”)? And given that Thompson reunited with former Nickelodeon co-star Kel Mitchell at a bar, wouldn’t it have made more sense for Kel to request an orange soda than a Good Burger?

6 | After this week’s The Patient, is country star Kenny Chesney wondering what he did to get singled out as a serial killer’s favorite musician?

7 | Wouldn’t an ex-Marine like General Hospital tough guy Brando have put up some fight against the hook killer?

8 | Was Stargirl‘s supermarket fight between Sylvester and the Crocks one of the show’s best ever? Also, we’ve been meaning to ask: For someone who woke up in a coffin after being dead for 10 years, Sylvester sure picked up on the peg jeans and disconnect haircut fads quickly, didn’t he?

9 | Say what you will about The Challenge: USA‘s Angela, but doesn’t her DQ in the final seem a bit unfair, especially since 1) she was alone on that task and 2) Justine timed out in her solo checkpoint? What’s your take on the fact that every single player but the two winners quit the final challenge?

10 | On The Handmaid’s Tale, didn’t it seem a little implausible that nearly every screen around June and Luke would be broadcasting Fred’s funeral? Also, how quickly did you realize, when Esther offered Janine the chocolate, that something terrible was about to happen? And is Yvonne Strahovski’s jovial, two-minute recap of the admittedly “terrible, terrible” events of the first four seasons, for our sister site StyleCaster (watch below), almost inappropriately entertaining?

11 | Good Wife fans, was your initial excitement/relief upon learning (via our The Good Fight Episode 2 post mortem) that Alicia at long last dumped Peter immediately followed by disappointment that we didn’t get to actually witness her finally giving him the old heave-ho?

12 | Why did She-Hulk “drip broker” Luke act as if he had no idea who She-Hulk was/could do? Unofficial Avenger or not, wouldn’t he want a headline-maker for a client? And why would that other, famously New York-based hero be outsourcing his costuming cross-country to an L.A. stylist?

13 | Coming out of the Harley Quinn finale (SPOILER ALERT!), what intrigues you most about Season 4: Harley as part of the Bat-Family, Ivy leading the Legion of Doom, or maybe a look at Bruce Wayne’s prison life?

14 | The deeper into the season Generation Gap got, did you sense Kelly Ripa being more and more overtly agog/borderline offended at some of the missed answers (e.g. the mis-identified Jonas Brothers)?

15 | During Big Brother’s segment on Monte and Taylor’s newfound romance, couldn’t you have done without the terribly cheesy music in the background?

16 | Isn’t it a bit odd that Netflix would announce a premiere date for Dahmer a mere five days before its release?

