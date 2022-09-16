Constantine Reboot From J.J. Abrams Not Moving Forward at HBO Max

The HBO Max development purge continues. HBO Max, TBS, TNT Cancellation Frenzy: Every Project Scrapped in Wake of Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

TVLine has confirmed that the streamer is not moving forward with its in-the-works series centered around the DC Comics character of John Constantine. Similarly, a standalone series about DC Comics’ Madame Xanadu has also been scrapped at HBO Max. Both projects — which hail from J.J. Abrams’ Warner Bros.-based Bad Robot — will be taken out to the marketplace in search of a new home.

The Constantine reboot — which was first put into development back in Feb. 2021 — was slated to feature a diverse lead.

This was, of course, not going to be Constantine’s first time on the small screen. Welsh actor Matt Ryan portrayed the character on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, a role he carried over from NBC’s short-lived Constantine (2014–2015). On the big screen, Keanu Reeves played the title role in 2005’s Constantine, whose cast also included Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf and Tilda Swinton.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. is now planning a sequel to Constantine, with Reeves set to return. Abrams will serve as an EP on the follow-up.

The seismic Warner Bros. Discovery merger has upended HBO Max’s development slate in recent months (here’s a comprehensive rundown of all the projects that have been shelved).