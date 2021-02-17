Diverse Constantine Adaptation in the Works at HBO Max, From EP J.J. Abrams

RELATED STORIES Clone High Reboot Snags 2-Season Order at HBO Max

One of DC Comics’ most devilish detectives is being reimagined for HBO Max.

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company is developing a new series centered around the character of John Constantine, our sister site Deadline reports. In addition to being portrayed as a young Londoner, this new version of the occult-centric sleuth is reportedly being cast with diversity in mind.

Constantine joins a growing list of DC projects on HBO Max. In addition to new seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, both of which migrated over from DC Universe, the streamer is also developing Peacemaker, a Suicide Squad spinoff starring John Cena; a Green Lantern series; and an untitled drama about the Gotham City Police Department, which will connect to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.

Of course, this is hardly Constantine’s first time on the small screen. Welsh actor Matt Ryan currently portrays the character on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, a role he carried over from NBC’s short-lived Constantine (2014–2015). On the big screen, Keanu Reeves played the title role in 2005’s Constantine, whose cast also included Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf and Tilda Swinton.

Your thoughts on HBO Max's more diverse take on Constantine? Any dream casting suggestions? Whatever's on your mind, drop it in a comment below.