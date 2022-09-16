Yellowstone's 1923 Adds Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick is playing a lawman again, this time in Paramount+’s upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1923, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Scorpion alum will play Sheriff William MacDowell, who is a friend of the franchise’s central family, the Duttons.

As previously reported, this newest chapter of Yellowstone‘s “origin story” will introduce viewers to the next two generations of the the Duttons “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

The cast is led by Harrison Ford, who’ll play Jacob Dutton, brother of 1883‘s James Dutton; and Helen Mirren, who’ll play Jacob’s wife, Cara Dutton. The cast also includes Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Marley Shelton (The Lottery), James Badge Dale (24), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Julia Schlapfer (The Politician), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), Brandon Sklenar (The Offer) and relative newcomer Aminah Nieves. (Click here to find out who they’ll play in 1923.)

Patrick’s long TV resumé includes roles on The Sopranos, The X-Files, The Unit, Burn Notice, NCIS, Big Love, Last Resort, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Sons of Anarchy, Perry Mason and Goliath. He most recently played Auggie Smith/White Dragon in Season 1 of HBO Max’s Peacemaker.