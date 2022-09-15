Ratings: Stargirl, Password Finale Add Viewers; Challenge Ends on Low Note

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, dipping week-to-week yet still topping the night in the demo. Fall TV Calendar: 140+ Premieres Ahead!

The Challenge: USA, facing stiffer competition this week going head-to-head with AGT, hit and tied season lows (1.7 mil/0.3); read recap.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (6.5 mil/0.6) added eyeballs with its own finale, easily leading Wednesday in total viewers. Opening the night for a change, Password with its revival finale (4.2/0.4) rose to its third-best audience but dipped in the demo.

The CW’s Stargirl (514K/0.1) — which featured one of the series’ best fight sequences — rose in audience to hit an early-season high.

Fox’s newly renewed MasterChef (2.4 mil/0.4) was steady with its finale.

ABC’s Fall Preview special did 1.5 mil/0.2, followed by Soul of a Nation‘s 830K/0.1.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.