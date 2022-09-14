MasterChef Renewed for Season 13

Fox is ordering another course of MasterChef.

The network on Wednesday renewed the Gordon Ramsay-fronted competition series for Season 13. The pickup comes just hours ahead of tonight’s Season 12 finale (airing 8/7c on Fox), which features a guest appearance from former judge Christina Tosi.

Ramsay and fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich are all set to return.

Season-to-date, MasterChef is averaging 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), making it Fox’s most-watched summer series and the No. 3-rated program amongst all broadcast networks, trailing only CBS’ Big Brother and NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and tying CBS’ The Challenge: USA.

Season 13 is slated to premiere in Summer 2023.