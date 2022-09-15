Live-Action Blade Runner Series From EP Ridley Scott Ordered at Amazon

It’s official: The next chapter in the Blade Runner franchise is headed to Amazon. TV's Best One-Season Sci-Fi Shows

Prime Video announced Thursday that it has formally ordered the new live-action limited series Blade Runner 2099, with Ridley Scott on board as an executive producer. Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) will serve as showrunner, while Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) will serve as a non-writing EP.

“The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers,” Amazon Studios’ head of global television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

Added Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson: “We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

In addition to Scott, Luisa and Green, executive producers include Kosove and Johnson, Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Isa Dick Hackett and Tom Spezialy (Watchmen) — the latter of whom will also serve as a writer.

Blade Runner 2099 was first put into development in February. Casting and a timetable for release have not been announced as of press time.

