TVLine Items: Blade Runner Sequel Series, Winning Time Trailer and More

Amazon Studios is developing Blade Runner 2099, a live-action sequel series to the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, our sister site Deadline reports.

Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) will write the TV follow-up and serve as executive producer alongside Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1982 Blade Runner movie starring Harrison Ford. No details are currently available about the show’s plot, but as suggested by the title, it will likely take place 50 years after the 2017 film, which featured Ryan Gosling in the lead role.

Based on Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, the original movie was set in a dystopian Los Angeles and followed a cop (Ford) who reluctantly hunts down rogue synthetic humans, aka replicants.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Apple TV+’s current affairs series The Problem With Jon Stewart will premiere new episodes — now in weekly format — starting Thursday, March 3.

* Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman will host the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, airing Sunday, March 6 at 5 pm ET on IFC and AMC+.

* Fox is developing the 2012 movie End of Watch, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña as two police officers, into a TV series from writers/executive producers David Ayer (who wrote and directed the film) and David Matthews, our sister site Variety reports.

* The complete lineup for the 2022 SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) TVfest, to be held virtually Feb. 17 through 19, has been released, and it includes panel Q&As for All American: Homecoming, Big Sky, Ghosts, Naomi, Resident Alien, Grey’s Anatomy, Mrs. Maisel, Yellowjackets and many other shows. Get full details/passes here.

* HBO has released a full trailer for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, premiering Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c:

