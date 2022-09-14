The Rookie: Feds: Niecy Nash-Betts Makes Herself Part of an FBI 'Upgrade' in ABC Spinoff's Full Trailer

Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI, will be part of an “upgrade” to the Bureau — whether they like it or not! — as revealed in a full-length trailer for The Rookie: Feds, ABC’s upcoming offshoot of (you guessed it) The Rookie. Fall TV Calendar: 140+ Premieres Ahead!

The Rookie: Feds (yes, the colon is officially back!) stars Niecy Nash-Betts as the charmingly headstrong Simone, who was introduced in a springtime two-parter of The Rookie. In that backdoor pilot, Officer John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlisted the onetime guidance counselor’s help when one of her former students was suspected in a terror attack.

In The Rookie: Feds‘ series premiere, airing Tuesday Sept. 27 at 10/9c, a fresh-out-of-the-Academy Simone arrives in Los Angeles with her sights set on joining Matthew Garza’s (Felix Solis) newly formed special unit (the aforementioned “upgrade”) as they investigate the murder of a federal engineer. Garza’s squad also includes Carter Hope (Las Vegas‘ James Lesure), a promotion-hungry traditionalist; Laura Stenson (Life UneXpected‘s Britt Robertson), a talented agent in desperate need of a second chance (and maybe a less-stuffy wardrobe); and Brendon Acres (Rebel‘s Kevin Zegers), a former actor who graduated from Quantico with Simone.

Meanwhile on the home front, Simone’s relationship with her father Cutty (Banshee‘s Frankie R. Faison) is put to the test as their opposing opinions about law enforcement come to a head.

Terence Paul Winter serves as showrunner of The Rookie: Feds and will executive-producer alongside fellow series co-creator Alexi Hawley, Nash-Betts, Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller.

Want scoop on The Rookie: Feds, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.