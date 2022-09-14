Quinta Brunson Graciously Accepts Jimmy Kimmel's Apology for His 'Dumb' Emmys Bit — Watch

Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for infringing on Quinta Brunson‘s big Emmys win.

During Brunson’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, the late-night host told the Abbott Elementary creator/star he was sorry for pulling focus during her Emmy acceptance speech Monday.

Brunson came out on stage toward the end of Kimmel’s monologue Wednesday, holding her Emmy. “I have a little favor to ask,” she said, mentioning that his commitment to a comedic bit during the ceremony had eaten up time she would’ve used to thank more people during her acceptance speech, and that she’d like to reclaim that time. “Take all the time you like. I’ll stand back here,” Kimmel said, retreating to the back of the stage while Brunson thanked a bunch of people, including Abbott Elementary‘s writers.

When the show returned from a commercial break, Kimmel kicked off Brunson’s segment by congratulating her on her win and called his Emmys joke “a dumb comedy bit,” then noted that some (including TVLine and Brunson’s co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph) thought he’d stolen her big moment. “And maybe I did, and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually,” he said. “And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you, because I think so much of you. I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Brunson thanked Kimmel for his “kind” words. “I, honestly, was in such a moment of just having a good time. I won my first Emmy!” she said, adding: “I was in the moment and just having a good time. I don’t know. I didn’t see any of that. I saw you, and I saw Will Arnett and my Emmy, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m having so much fun.’ Thank you, that’s kind, but I had a good night.”

During NBC’s telecast of the annual awards ceremony, Brunson was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. As part of a comedic bit about having had too much to drink, Kimmel lay on stage as co-presenter Will Arnett ran through the nominees. Kimmel didn’t move even after Brunson walked to the stage and had to step around him to reach the microphone.

“Jimmy, wake up. I won!” she said jokingly, but he didn’t move. So she put her phone on his chest, told him to hold it, and began her acceptance speech. Kimmel stayed on the floor until she was done and the broadcast was moving on to its next segment.

A magnanimous Brunson later told reporters that “the bit didn’t bother me that much” and pointed out that Kimmel had been one of Abbott Elementary‘s early supporters, but she joked that she “might punch him in the face” during her spot on his program.

Look who interrupted Jimmy’s monologue tonight! 🙌💗🏆 pic.twitter.com/3Zi9ZAPs13 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) September 15, 2022

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Brunson’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! visit, then hit the comments with your thoughts!