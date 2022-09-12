Sunday Ratings: NFL-Boosted Monarch Marks a 3-Year High for Fall Fox Debut

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s Monarch debuted Sunday night to 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (per updated tallies), leading as it did out of a season-opening NFL double header. Fall TV Calendar: Get 140+ Premiere Dates!

An encore airing drew 1.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, making for a combined premiere-night audience of 5.3 million (and a 1.0 rating).

The country music sudser shus stands as Fox’s most-watched scripted fall launch in three years (since Prodigal Son debuted to 4.1 million), and TV’s top-rated scripted premiere of 2022. (Of note, Fox also boasts the year’s highest-rated unscripted launch, in Next Level Chef, which also led out of football.)

TVLine readers gave the Monarch opener an average grade of “B-“; read our post mortem.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football time slot premiere of course dominated the night in all measures, and was up sharply year-over-year (vs. last September’s Bears/Rams opener) with a preliminary audience of 18.6 million and a 5.2 demo rating.

Facing hugely stiffer competition, CBS’ Big Brother (3.9 mil/0.7) was steady.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (4 mil/0.5) and $100,000 Pyramid (3.4 mil/0.4) each added viewers while steady in the demo. The Final Straw (1.6 mil/0.3) ticked up in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.