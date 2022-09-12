New Titans Season 4 Intel Teases Stop in Metropolis, 'Pivotal' S.T.A.R. Labs

On the heels of the reveal that Titus Welliver will appear in Titans Season 4 as no less than Lex Luthor, we now have a few more teasers to chew on. Fall TV Preview: Every Major Cast Change!

First, a refresher: Titans‘ Season 3 finale saw the titular team divide and conquer, applying their particular sets of skills to save the people of Gotham who had already been killed by Jonathan Crane’s poison, and then busting into Wayne Manor to stop the Big Bad from wreaking further havoc. Once that threat was neutralized, Crane was put back behind bars, and Jason Todd — despite giving the Titans a big assist in the end — bid Dick adieu, knowing he can never rejoin the team (RIP, Hank).

Elsewhere, Donna left for Paris to hang with Dawn, Dick said goodbye to Barbara, and Connor kissed Blackfire goodbye after making things right by devising schematics to rebuild her spaceship. The Titans (new recruit Tim Drake included!) then loaded into an RV, planning to drive cross-country back to San Francisco.

But there will be at least one major stop along the way.

It was revealed on Monday that during Titans‘ fourth season, debuting this November on HBO Max, the Titans indeed head back to San Francisco. “But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before,” reads the teaser.

The same New York Comic Con press release noted that S.T.A.R. Labs will play a “pivotal role” in Season 4 (and as such will be the focus of an in-person, hands-on activation for NYCC attendees).

What else is known about Season 4? As shared over the weekend, Welliver’s arrival as Lex Luthor will spark a bit of an identity crisis for Connor Kent aka Superboy, whose DNA included a bit of the criminal mastermind’s. Additionally, Joseph Morgan (The Originals) will play Brother Blood (aka Sebastian Blood), Franka Potente (Taboo) will play Mother Mayhem (aka May Bennett), and Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) will recur as Jinx, a “quick-witted criminal and master of dark magic.”

