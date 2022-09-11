Titus Welliver Joins Titans Season 4 as Lex Luthor, November Premiere Set

Things are about to get hairy on HBO Max’s Titans, with the reveal that Deadwood alum Titus Welliver will appear in Season 4 as (a hirsute) Lex Luthor. Fall TV Preview: Every Major Casting Move!

Titans‘ take on the criminal mastermind “has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power,” showrunner Greg Walker told EW.com, which broke the news and has a first photo of Welliver’s bearded baddie.

The supervillain’s on-camera introduction will, among other things, spark an identity crisis for Connor aka Superboy, who was created from a blend of DNA including Lex’s. “He’s explored his Superman self, but he has not really explored his Lex self,” Walker told EW. “What does that mean when you do?”

Titans Season 4 is on track for a November premiere, it also was reported.

Welliver’s myriad previous TV roles includes Prime Video’s Bosch and its already-renewed Freevee spinoff Bosch: Legacy, Brooklyn South, Lost, Sons of Anarchy, The Good Wife, The Last Ship and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Previously announced Titans Season 4 castings include Joseph Morgan (The Originals) as Brother Blood (aka Sebastian Blood), an “introverted man with a strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature”; Franka Potente (Taboo) as Mother Mayhem (aka May Bennett), a “natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her”; and Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) in the recurring role of Jinx, a “quick-witted criminal and master of dark magic.”

Want scoop on Titans, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.