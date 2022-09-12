Emmys 2022: HBO's Succession Wins Best Drama Series

In the end, the Roys proved unbeatable. Emmys: Complete Winners List

Succession on Monday walked away with the Outstanding Drama Prize at the 2022 Emmy Awards for its acclaimed third season. This is the second time the HBO drama snagged the top drama prize, following its first win in 2020 for Season 2.

Succession — which also picked up Emmys for Writing and Supporting Actor (for Matthew Macfadyen) — prevailed over fellow nominees Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, Ozark, Severance, Yellowjackets, Squid Game and Euphoria.

In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Succession, we wrote that “HBO’s corporate tragicomedy is the blue-chip stock of TV dramas, topping itself yet again with a masterful Season 3 that saw the Roys jockeying for position as Kendall declared all-out war on his father, Logan. Series creator Jesse Armstrong balanced out all the high-stakes boardroom wrangling with a wickedly quotable sense of humor, and the cast was 10-deep with fascinating performances, led by Jeremy Strong’s wildly manic, heart-wrenchingly desperate turn as former golden boy Kendall. They’re horrible, they’re miserable… and we can’t stop watching them.”

Succession placed second behind Better Call Saul as the drama series TVLine readers’ most wanted to see claim victory, per a pre-Emmy night poll. Stranger Things landed in third, followed by Ozark, Severance, Yellowjackets, Squid Game and Euphoria.

Production on Succession’s 10-episode fourth season is currently underway in New York ahead of a 2023 debut. Emmys: Complete Winners List

“In the 10-episode Season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer,” according to the official synopsis. “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”