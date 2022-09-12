Emmys 2022: Murray Bartlett Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for HBO's The White Lotus

Murray Bartlett‘s breakout role in HBO’s The White Lotus earned him his first Emmy on Monday, with the actor winning the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series prize. Emmys 2022: Succession, White Lotus, Abbott Among Night's First Winners

Bartlett prevailed over two of his White Lotus co-stars (Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy), as well as Dopesick‘s Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Seth Rogen and Michael Stuhlbarg.

In his acceptance speech, Bartlett gave a shout-out to White Lotus creator Mike White. “My God, thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life,” he said of Smith. “I adore you and admire you.”

In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Bartlett we wrote that the actor “was already amusing enough as overly accommodating hotel manager Armond on HBO’s wicked comedy. But then Armond, a former drug addict, stole a guest’s stash and went on a wild bender, sending Bartlett’s performance into overdrive. With a crazed look in his eye, Armond took vicious revenge on demanding guest Shane — the less said about his method of revenge, the better — and Bartlett wowed us with his portrayal of a man gleefully accelerating into a dangerous downward spiral.”

Bartlett was also the runaway winner among TVLine readers in our poll of who should win this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, snagging 47.3 percent of the vote. Poulter came in second, followed by Sarsgaard (8.1%), Rogen (7.6%), Zahn (7.3%), Stuhlbarg (5%) and Lacy (4%).

Bartlett won a SAG Award earlier this year for his role in The White Lotus. He will next be seen in Hulu’s Kumail Nanjiani-led Welcome to Chippendales, which premieres later this fall.