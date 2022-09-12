Emmys 2022: Grade Kenan Thompson's Opening Number

Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre, it’s Kenan Thompson as Emmys host!

The Saturday Night Live star and self-proclaimed “mayor of television” emceed the gigantic awards ceremony’s 74th annual installment Monday, opening the show with a few jokes (“TV is all we have, from ‘Netflix and chill’ to ‘Paramount+ and eating dinner alone'”) that segued into a dance mash-up in which performers shimmied to snippets of popular TV shows’ themes throughout the years. “We’ve never been able to dance to them… until now!” Thompson cried.

The medley that followed included an umbrella-filled tribute to Friends, ending with a dig (“Hey, y’all ever seen Living Single?” Thompson joked, “I think you’d like it.”); a nod to The Brady Bunch, complete with applause for the members of the show’s cast who were in attendance; a perp walk-tastic dance to the Law & Order theme; an eerie interlude for Stranger Things and the big finish: Dancers dressed as Game of Thrones‘ Unsullied soldiers dancing with spears, topped by Thompson strutting through in a platinum blonde Targaryen wig.

Video of Thompson’s monologue will be added as soon as it is available. In the meantime, what did you think of the decidedly different take on kicking off the big show? Grade Thompson’s opening via the poll below, then hit the comments!