High School Musical 4: The Reunion Movie Coming to Disney+ by Way of Super Meta HSM:TM:TS Season 4

It’s now or never for the East High Wildcats.

The upcoming fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will find Miss Jenn & Co. staging a production of — wait for it — High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

But wait, in classic HSM:TM:TS fashion, there’s a twist! When the students return for their first day back in Season 4, they also learn that the school is being used to film the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie, and they’ll all be playing featured extras.

Series stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett and Dara Reneé were on hand to announce the news Saturday at Disney’s D23 Expo.

The question is: Which actors from the original High School Musical movie trilogy will appear in Season 4? To date, only three — KayCee Stroh, Lucas Grabeel and Corbin Bleu — have guest-starred in the Disney+ series.

The show’s third season, which relocated its actors from East High to Camp Shallow Lake for the summer, concludes on Wednesday with the group’s performance of Frozen: The Musical. (Click here for an exclusive first look at Reneé’s performance of “Let It Go.”)

Your thoughts on HSM:TM:TS doing Senior Year in Season 4 on top of hosting a reunion movie? Drop ‘em in a comment below.