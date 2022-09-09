The Cleaning Lady Trailer Introduces Naveen Andrews' Season 2 Villain — Plus, Will Thony Find Her Son in Time?

Naveen Andrews’ recently announced Cleaning Lady character was first described as “gregarious and charming” — but that’s not the side of him we’re seeing in a new trailer for Season 2.

In the promo released Friday (and embedded above), Andrews’ Robert Kamdar emerges as a “new player in the mix” that FBI Agent Miller is investigating amid his pursuit of the Barsamian crime syndicate. And in one of his first conversations with Arman, Robert sternly tells him, “Our deal is you work for me, doing what I need.”

As previously reported, Robert also happens to be the ex-lover of Arman’s wife, Nadia, and he’ll be intent on driving a wedge between Nadia and her husband (who’s still got eyes for Thony, it seems).

Elsewhere in the trailer, Thony continues her frantic search for son Luca, who was kidnapped by his father Marco in the freshman finale. “I’m not going to let anything happen to my son,” Thony promises… but an announcement from Miller at the end of the trailer has us more than a little concerned for Luca’s wellbeing.

The Cleaning Lady returns for its second season on Fox on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9/8c; it will follow 9-1-1, which released its own explosive trailer on Friday. Watch The Cleaning Lady‘s latest promo above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!