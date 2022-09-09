She-Hulk Digs Daredevil, Matt Murdock Gives Jen a Pep Talk, in New Trailer

“This guy is really kind of doing it for me,” She-Hulk says of fellow superhero Daredevil, in a new midseason trailer for the Disney+ series. Marvel TV Status Report!

Marvel’s Daredevil vet Charlie Cox also appears in the teaser as the milder-mannered Matt Murdock, who tells fellow legal eagle Jen Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) that she is “in a unique position to do some good.” (Cox of course is set to play the Man Without Fear full-time again, in Daredevil: Born Again, which is on track for in Spring 2024 Disney+ premiere as part of the newly detailed Phase 5 of the MCU.)

Exactly when, during the nine-episode season, Cox first shows up has yet to be revealed. But Kat Coiro, who directed the first four episodes as well as Episodes 8 and 9, told TVLine that one of her “biggest” episodes involves “a certain someone who comes in later in the season, and it’s a pretty big episode.” (We in turn asked Coiro if she in fact directed a Daredevil episode, but she hedged, “I will never tell.”)

Also to be seen in the new trailer is some immediate follow-up to this week’s Episode 4 “cliffhanger,” in which superpowered influencer Titania aka Mary MacPherran (The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil) served Jen with legal papers claiming misuse of her She-Hulk trademark.

As Ginger Gonzaga who plays Jen’s BFF and paralegal Nikki Ramos, told TVLine, “The show is now definitely switching into what it looks like when you have petty, idiot supervillains and superheroes who are either antagonizing you or need to be represented by you. The thing about working in a superhuman law division is we can represent anyone, so we get comic book characters that haven’t entered the Marvel Universe yet…. And you get to see the idiocy of the ridiculously fun superheroes who have legal trouble and may or may not listen to their attorneys.”

