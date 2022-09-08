Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Adds Carol Kane in a Recurring Role, Releases First Season 2 Teaser

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Carol Kane will soon beam aboard the Enterprise.

As revealed during Star Trek: Strange New World’s panel for Star Trek Day, the actress has been cast in a recurring role for Season 2 of the Paramount+ series. Kane will play Pelia, a highly educated engineer who “suffers no fools,” per the official description, and solves problems “calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.”

The streamer also unveiled a sneak peek at the upcoming season, featuring Lt. Ortegas prepping for an away mission.

Press PLAY on the above video, and then see a first look at Kane in full uniform below.

Set in the years before Kirk takes the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike, Number One Una Chin-Riley and Science Officer Spock as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Additional crew includes Nurse Christine Chapel (played by Jess Bush), La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia).

As previously reported, Paul Wesley is also headed to the show next season to reprise his role as James T. Kirk, a lieutenant on the U.S.S. Farragut. Co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers told TVLine that this younger version of the iconic character is “not yet the person who he is going to be” and “has some stuff to figure out before he becomes that person.”

How are you feeling about Carol Kane joining Star Trek: Strange New Worlds? What do you hope to see next season?