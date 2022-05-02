Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EP Teases a 'Totally Different Kirk'

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, premiering this Thursday on Paramount+, will take viewers on a bold new adventure as Starfleet’s finest encounter new life while traversing the galaxy.

The episodic series enlists a number of characters from the original Trek series, including Captain Pike (played by Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) — and future Enterprise captain James Tiberius Kirk (Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley) will also appear, but fans will have to wait until Season 2 for a glimpse at the beloved character in action. So how will Kirk fit in with the Strange New Worlds crew?

“This is a science fiction show, so there are many ways in which a character can enter a story and exit a story,” Henry Alonso Myers, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Akiva Goldsman, tells TVLine. “We are absolutely in an era where [Kirk] is alive and present, and as much as we’re trying to tell the stories of how [Spock, Pike and Uhura] came to be the person that they become, there are other people who we also want to tell that story for.”

The Kirk we’ll come to meet in the show might not be what fans expect. Myers is aware that people will have strong opinions about Wesley’s version of the captain-to-be, given Kirk’s lengthy history and reverential legacy within Star Trek canon.

“When people come to it, I’m sure they’ll have feelings about their own interpretations of the previous ones. We don’t want to deny those. We love all the Kirks that have existed,” he explains. “Our goal was to tell a story of this Kirk, in this time period, which is a totally different Kirk that has only been touched on in the Kelvin Universe,” played by Chris Pine in the J.J. Abrams-produced film trilogy. “We hope the fun of the show is telling the inner stories that they maybe wouldn’t have been told back then about younger versions of the characters who have yet to become who we know.”

