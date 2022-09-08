Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Lands in 1985 — and Then Jumps Into Action — in Full Trailer for NBC Revival

Physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee) embarks on the adventure of a lifetime in a new trailer for NBC’s revival of Quantum Leap (premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c).

Much like Dr. Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula), Ben is struggling to remember who he was, upon landing behind the steering wheel of a car in the year 1985. But at least runs into some help, in the form of a hologram named Addison (Caitlin Bassett). See Ben in action in the above sneak peek.

Set nearly 30 years after Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, a new team led by Song has been assembled to restart the project. Everything changes when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Magic (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who must answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. Addison, meanwhile, is a hologram only Ben can see and hear, and remains at his side during each jump.

The crew also includes Ian Wright (Cowboy Bebop’s Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy,” and Jenn Chou (Bosch’s Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

What do you think of the Quantum Leap trailer? Sound off in the comments below.