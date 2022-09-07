Tuesday Ratings: Devils Eyes CW Low, Claim to Fame Steady With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent on Tuesday drew 5.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down a tick in audience week-to-week yet still topping the night in both measures.

ABC’s The Bachelorette did 3 mil and a 0.6 (read recap), matching its most recent Monday numbers and placing a close second on Tuesday in the demo. Leading out of that, Claim to Fame put up a pretty typical 1.9 mi/0.3 with its finale. Grade the season below!

Over on The CW, Leonardo (470K/0.1) added some eyeballs, whereas Devils (273K/0.0) slipped to its smallest Stateside audience yet.

Fox’s TMZ/MJ thing mustered 1.6 mil and a 0.3.

