TV Ratings: Generation Gap Eyes Lows; Big Brother, College Football Top Night

In the latest TV ratings, CBS' Big Brother drew Thursday's largest audience (3.5 million total viewers) and tied for the nightly demo win (even while ticking down to a 0.7 rating); read recap.

Fox’s coverage of the Perdue-Penn State football game averaged 3.1 mil and a 0.7, tying BB for the nightly demo win.

Over on ABC, Press Your Luck (3.1 mil/0.4) hit and tied season lows, Generation Gap (2.4 mil/0.3) dipped to series lows, and The Con (2.1 mil/0.2) also was down.

The CW’s Bump (350K/0.1) and The Great Chocolate Showdown (440K/0.1) were both up, but I gotta reckon there’s some preemptions goosing the numbers…?

