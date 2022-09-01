Wednesday Ratings: Stargirl Audience Dips With Season 3 Return

In the latest TV ratings, DC’s Stargirl opened Season 3 on Wednesday night with 515,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, down just a smidgen in audience from both its sophomore finale (574K/0.1) and its Season 2 averages (590K/0.1). Which New Fall Shows Will You Try? Vote!

TVLine readers gave the return of Courtney & Co. an average grade of “A-“; read recap.

Continuing The CW’s night, Wellington Paranormal‘s season-ending double pump (160K/0.0, 120K/0.0) marked successive lows.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (3.6 mil/0.7) slipped week-to-week but still led Wednesday in the demo; read recap. The Challenge: USA (1.9 mil/0.3) also was down.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (5.2 mil/0.5) dipped week-to-week but still dominated the night in total viewers.

Fox’s MasterChef (averaging 2 mil/0.4) was down with its latest double helping.

