How to Stream Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for Free on Amazon

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which was first announced nearly four years ago, will release its first two episodes on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. Following the fantasy series’ premiere, the remaining six episodes of Season 1 will stream weekly, with the finale set for Friday, Oct. 14. (View streaming schedule.)

Set during the Second Age, The Rings of Power will tackle several key events from that period, including Sauron’s rise to power; the forging of the Rings of Power, which the Dark Lord gifted to humans, elves and dwarves and secretly controlled with his master ring (aka the One Ring to Rule Them All); the rise and fall of Númenor, the island of men who happen to be Aragorn’s ancestors; and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, a final stand against Sauron (depicted in the prologue of Peter Jackson’s Fellowship of the Ring).

The Rings of Power trailer below features the characters of Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards)… Harfoots Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith)… The Stranger (Daniel Weyman)… Númenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson)… Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete)… Southlanders Halbrand (Charlie Vickers)… Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi)… and Silvan-elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

