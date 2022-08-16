Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Release Schedule Revealed — Including Double-Episode Premiere

Prime Video’s Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power is getting an XL premiere — and at a special time.

Amazon announced on Tuesday that the epic prequel saga will premiere Stateside on Thursday, Sept. 1 with its first two episodes, launching at the exact same time around the world as detailed below:

PREMIERE (TWO EPISODES)*

6 pm PDT // Thursday, September 1

9 pm EDT // Thursday, September 1

10 pm Brazil // Thursday, September 1

2 am UK // Friday, September 2

3 am CEST // Friday, September 2

5:30 am IST // Friday, September 2

10 am JST // Friday, September 2

11 am AU // Friday, September 2

1 pm NZ // Friday, September 2

The rest of the series’ eight-episode freshman season will get weekly, single-episode releases, at the times detailed below. That will land the finale on Oct. 14 — ahead of HBO “rival” House of the Dragon‘s own Season 1 finale.

WEEK 2 THROUGH FINALE*

9 pm PDT // Thursdays

12 am EDT // Fridays

1 am Brazil // Fridays

5 am UK // Fridays

6 am CEST // Fridays

9:30 am IST // Fridays

1 pm JST // Fridays

2 pm AU // Fridays

4 pm NZ // Fridays

*These timings represent an indicator for a handful of countries; for other local time zones, please convert to the equivalent times. Rings of Power: Everything We Know!

Rings of Power spans a wide array of locations, from “the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor” as old and new characters etch out legacies that will last long after they are dead. (Head here for everything we know so far about the series.)

The show is set during the Second Age and will cover major events from that period including Sauron’s ascension; the forging of the Rings of Power, which the Dark Lord gifted to humans, elves and dwarves and secretly controlled with his master ring (aka the One Ring to Rule Them All); the rise and fall of Númenor, the island of men from which Aragorn is descended; and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, a final stand against Sauron (depicted in the prologue of Peter Jackson’s Fellowship of the Ring).

Want scoop on Rings of Power, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.