Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series?

The ladies of The White Lotus have booked almost every slot in this year’s Emmy race for best supporting actress in a limited series — but a pair of Dopesick stars are hoping to steal the spotlight.

HBO’s tropical resort-set dramedy claimed a whopping five nominations in this category, led by Jennifer Coolidge, who scored her first career Emmy nod for her highly quotable performance as loopy socialite Tanya McQuoid. She’s joined by costars Connie Britton (aka workaholic guest Nicole Mossbacher), who has four previous Emmy noms to her credit, and Natasha Rothwell (aka spa healer Belinda), who was nominated in 2020 for her producing work on HBO’s Insecure.

Two more White Lotus cast members will be enjoying their first Emmy nods, too: Sydney Sweeney, who played Nicole’s daughter Olivia — she’s also nominated this year for best supporting actress in a drama series for Euphoria — and Alexandra Daddario, who played unhappy newlywed Rachel. But don’t count out Dopesick: The harrowing Hulu docudrama about the opioid epidemic also earned nominations for Kaitlyn Dever, as pain pill addict Betsy, and Mare Winningham, as Betsy’s mom Diane. (Winningham already has a pair of Emmy wins to her credit, with eight total nominations.)

So should one of the White Lotus nominees get upgraded to winner? Or does a Dopesick actress deserve it? We want to hear from you: Vote for your favorite in the poll below (or click this link), then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here; all polls will close Monday, Sept. 5 at 5 pm ET.)