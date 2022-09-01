1923: Sebastian Roché Joins Yellowstone Prequel Spinoff

TV vet Sebastian Roché (Supernatural, The Originals) has landed a recurring role in 1923, Paramount+’s newest Yellowstone prequel spinoff, TVLine has confirmed.

Details on Roché’s character are being kept under wraps. He joins an ensemble led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The newest chapter of what Paramount+ is calling Yellowstone‘s “origin story” — which began with the wildly popular 1883 prequel spinoff — will introduce viewers to the next two generations of the franchise’s central family, the Duttons “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

The streamer first announced 1923 — which was originally titled 1932 — back in February. “Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences,” executive producer David C. Glasser said via statement at the time. “It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS and the entire team on this universe.”

There’s no official confirmation on whether 1923 — which is slated to debut on Paramount+ in December — will be a self-contained limited series the way that 1883 turned out to be.

