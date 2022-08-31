Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series?

Big-name movie stars are battling it out to win this year’s Emmy for best lead actor in a limited series. Which one should take home the prize, though?

Let’s start out with the superheroes: Michael Keaton, aka the original big-screen Batman, leads the pack with a nod for playing Dr. Samuel Finnix in Hulu’s opioid docudrama Dopesick — a role that won him the Golden Globe in this category earlier this year. Hulu was the home for two more nominees, as well: Marvel movie veteran Sebastian Stan, for transforming into rocker Tommy Lee for Pam & Tommy, and The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield for playing detective Jeb Pyre in the Mormon crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven.

Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac also nabbed a nomination for starring opposite Jessica Chastain as one half of an unhappy couple in HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage, and Oscar winner Colin Firth is in the mix, too, for playing murder suspect Michael Peterson in HBO Max’s scripted adaptation of The Staircase. Rounding out the field is Himesh Patel, who wowed viewers as survivor Jeevan in HBO Max’s dystopian sci-fi series Station Eleven. (And hey, he was in Tenet and Don’t Look Up, so he’s no slouch, either.)

Now it’s up to you: If you were an Emmy voter, which one of these six nominees would you hand the trophy to? Vote for your favorite in the poll below (or click this link), then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here; all polls will close Monday, Sept. 5 at 5 pm ET.)