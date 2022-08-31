We’ll soon be saying goodbye to the Derry Girls. New on Streaming

Netflix announced Wednesday that the half-hour comedy will release its third and final season on Friday, Oct. 7. Prepare accordingly.

The streamer also released new photos from the upcoming final season, which you can check out below.

Set during the political conflict in Northern Ireland in the late ‘90s, the comedy centers on five Catholic school students as they face “the universal challenges of being a teenager,” according to the official synopsis. The group includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Louisa Harland as Orla, Nicola Coughlan as Clare, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle, and Dylan Llewellyn as James.

Season 3, which consists of seven episodes, will see the ensemble come together one last time for familiar hijinks. While Northern Ireland is growing up, “this gang of eejits certainly aren’t any time soon — there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over.”

Series creator Lisa McGee confirmed last year that the show’s long-delayed third season would be its last.

“It was always the plan to say goodbye after three [seasons],” McGee said in a statement. “Derry Girls is a coming-of-age story following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time.

“Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me,” she continued. “It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.”

