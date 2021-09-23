Derry Girls to End With Season 3 on Netflix — Read Creator's Statement

Derry Girls is coming to an end.

Series creator Lisa McGee confirmed Thursday that the longggg-delayed Season 3 will be the last for the Netflix comedy. Streaming TV Premieres, Renewals, Cancellations

“It was always the plan to say goodbye after three [seasons],” McGee said in a statement. “Derry Girls is a coming of age story following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time.

“Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me,” she continued. “It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved…. Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this [season] with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

Set amid the political conflict in Northern Ireland in the late 1990s, the half-hour sitcom followed five Catholic school students as they faced “the universal challenges of being a teenager,” per the official logline. The ensemble included Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Louisa Harland as Orla, Nicola Coughlan as Clare, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle, and Dylan Llewellyn as James.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Derry Girls’ imminent farewell. A premiere date has not yet been determined for the COVID-delayed Season 3.