Jennifer Connelly Boards Dark Matter Sci-Fi Adaptation at Apple TV+

Hot off Top Gun: Maverick‘s (ongoing) blockbuster performance and with TNT’s Snowpiercer due to finally pull into the station, Jennifer Connelly has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s adaption of Dark Matter.

Based on the the 2016 sci-fi novel by Blake Crouch (and not to be confused with the three-season Syfy series!), Dark Matter is described as “a story about the road not taken.” It follows Jason Dessen (played by Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Joel Edgerton, who is also an executive producer on the series), a physicist, professor and family man who, one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago, is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

“Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when Jason tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived,” says the nine-episode series’ official synopsis. “In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: Scarlet Witch himself.”

Connelly is set to play Daniela, Jason’s wife.

Dark Matter author Crouch will write and serve as showrunner on the series, and executive-produce alongside Matt Tolmach (of the Jumanji franchise and Venom) and David Manpearl. Jakob Verbruggen (Invasion, The Alienist) is set to direct the first three episodes.

