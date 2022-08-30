Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to Jesse Lee Soffer's Upcoming Exit as Halstead: '#UpsteadForever'

Be still, my little “Upstead” heart. Most Shocking Fall TV Exits

Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos is opening up about the news that her on-screen husband Jesse Lee Soffer will depart the Dick Wolf procedural during the upcoming Season 10.

“Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest on-screen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”

As previously reported, Soffer is set to leave Chicago P.D. in the fall — Season 10 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10/9c on NBC — after playing detective Jay Halstead since the show’s debut in 2014. This pretty much puts the nail in the coffin for “Upstead,” the romantic pairing between Soffer’s Halstead and Spiridakos’ Upton, since he won’t be around anymore.

The Intelligence cops officially began dating in Season 8 before eloping at the courthouse in Season 9. They last appeared together in the Season 9 finale taking down Anna, who held Voight at gunpoint. (Read our full finale recap here.)

How are you holding up, #OneChicago fam? Share your feelings and favorite “Upstead” memories in the comments below.