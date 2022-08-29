WWE Crowns New Women’s Tag Team Champions on Monday Night Raw After Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout

And just like that, we have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (accompanied by Bayley) on this week’s Monday Night Raw during the finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

The titles were vacated earlier this year when previous champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on the May 16 edition of Monday Night Raw after taking issue with the outcome of a planned main event. Veteran announcer Michael Cole revealed on the May 20 edition of Friday Night SmackDown that the pair had been suspended indefinitely, and that there will be a “future tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.”

That tournament began in early August and featured a variety of teams, including Dana Brooke and Tamina, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss and Asuka, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, and Xia Li and Shotzi.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction were added in the second round of the tournament to replace Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, who dropped out due to an injury and being medically unavailable, respectively. Toxic Attraction subsequently exited the tournament when Dolin then suffered an injury. Their replacements, Natalya and Sonya Deville, were determined in a second chance Fatal 4-Way match on Smackdown.

