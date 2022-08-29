DWTS on Disney+: Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Get an Assist From Tinker Bell in Touting Big Move

When you wish upon a (dancing) star….

Tinker Bell works a bit of her magic in helping Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro tout Dancing With the Stars‘ big move to Disney+, in a first promo for Season 31 (shown below).

Dancing With the Stars makes its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19, with the Season 31 cast due to be revealed Thursday, Sept. 8 on Good Morning America. As first confirmed by TVLine, Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run.

Now hosting alongside AFV‘s Ribeiro, Banks is returning for her third season as host and executive producer. The judging panel will return intact as well, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough all coming back for the inaugural Disney+ season.

The show you love is making moves. ✨ It'll be a season to remember when #DWTS streams live on September 19, only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/KBJJewc98G — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 29, 2022

DWTS‘ move to Disney+ was first announced in April, following a whopping 30 seasons on the Alphabet Net starting in 2005. “Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said at the time. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Season 31 will mark Disney+’s first attempt at weekly live programming, though the streamer did experiment with live content back in June, when it broadcast Walt Disney World’s Harmonious Live! fireworks display from Epcot. Disney+ has also already ordered Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars; a premiere timetable is TBA.