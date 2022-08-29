Reacting to Resident Evil Cancellation, Lance Reddick Offers Up Many Thanks, Says: 'We Made a Helluva Show'

Resident Evil star Lance Reddick this weekend delivered a video message in response to the Netflix series’ cancellation after one season. Netflix's 25 Best Original Series, Ranked

In the tweeted video show below, Reddick thanks the fans, named costars, Resident Evil‘s executive producers and the assorted execs who made the video game adaptation possible.

“We worked our asses off, we had a great time, and we made a helluva show,” he professed. “Onward and upward.”

Resident Evil centered on Dr. Albert Wesker’s (played by Reddick) creation of the pharmaceutical drug Joy (containing the T-virus) and the apocalyptic aftermath it creates 14 years later. The eight-episode series followed Albert’s daughter Jade Wesker (Charlie’s Angels’ Ella Balinska) in her fight for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. Amid this absolute carnage, Jade was haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation, but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie (Adeline Rudolph).

Resident Evil debuted on July 14, and landed on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals that week, at No. 3. The series repeated at No. 3 the following week, before falling off the chart entirely.

A special thank you to all the fans who watched #ResidentEvilNetflix, the showrunners, my castmates, executives and more. We worked our asses off and had a great time. pic.twitter.com/A98aQVuA7t — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) August 27, 2022

When it comes to a larger plan for the series, showrunner Andrew Dabb previously told TVLine that he had outlined a beginning, middle and end to the story.

“Whether that’s two seasons or three seasons or four seasons or five seasons, we’ll let the audience dictate to us,” Dabb said. “I will say that the deeper we get into it, the more story we’re finding as we bring in more elements from the games and expand these worlds and these characters.”