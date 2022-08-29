Emmys 2022 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited Series?

True crimes, scams and scandals are grabbing all the headlines in the Emmy race for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. But which contender deserves to take home the trophy?

Four of this year’s five nominees are based on true events, but it’s the one fully fictional entry — HBO’s resort-set dramedy The White Lotus — that leads the pack with 20 total nominations, including eight in the acting categories. (It technically counts as an anthology series, since it’s returning for a Season 2 with a new cast.)

Hulu had a great year, too, with three of its limited series making the cut. Dopesick, a scathing look at the nation’s opioid epidemic starring Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever, collected 14 total nominations, with Pam & Tommy, centered on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamously leaked sex tape, racking up 10 nods in all. Plus, The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as convicted tech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, hauled in six total nominations.

Rounding out the field with three total nods is Netflix’s Inventing Anna, starring Emmy winner Julia Garner as high-society scammer Anna Delvey. (But don’t count out Netflix: The Queen’s Gambit took home this award for the streamer last year.) So would you give the big win to one of the fact-based chronicles, or do you prefer basking in the sun with The White Lotus? Vote for your favorite in the poll below (or click this link), then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Sept. 2, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here; all polls will close Monday, Sept. 5 at 5 pm ET.)